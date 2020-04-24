State Secretary Pate and election officials push absentee voting for June primary

The absentee voting period for mailed ballots in Iowa’s June primary begins today.

Secretary of State Paul Pate, is encouraging Iowans to vote from home during the pandemic to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Secretary Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state.

“In our business we hope for the best, but we plan for the worst. So this is our way of assuring Iowans you’ll have an election, your voice will be heard, and we want to make sure you’re safe,” says Pate.

Pate says Iowans will should see the requests of the absentee ballot next week.

“You should see them in your mailboxes next Monday or Tuesday. It has a little section you can fill out, and you can mail it, and it’s prepaid postage,” says Pate.

For anyone who wants a ballot, it’s simple. You can visit the Secretary of State’s website, and pull a copy of the absentee ballot request form, and you can send it in to the County’s Auditior.

If for some reason you have to vote in person, Pate says check with your County Auditor to see where your polling location is.

“We have consolidated those. because of the virus we’re not having as many sites. We want to make sure our workers are safe, as well as you as voters are safe at the polling site.”

If you have to vote at the polling site, you can also do it curbside.

Pate says, “Our office is giving every county that says curbside voting, and they have a phone number there. You grab your cell phone call that number, and the poll workers will come right out the building and assist you right from your car.”

May 22nd is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Currently 350 people have requested an absentee ballot for the June primary.

You can register to vote, as well as getting a copy of an absentee ballot request form at the Secretary of State’s website.