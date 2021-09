State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of his newly established district office in Geneseo.

The ceremony will be 3-4 p.m. Tuesday at Geneseo City Hall, 115 S. Oakwood St., Geneseo.

The ceremony will take place outside or inside, depending on the weather. For more information, call Stoller’s district office, 309-693-4921.