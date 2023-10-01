The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce has set a State Street Market for Saturday, Oct. 7, in Geneseo.

The day will include shopping, food, live music, libations, and more, with more than 60 vendors and mobile boutiques set up down historic State Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Vintage, handmade, and handpicked goods from all over the Midwest region will be featured.

Local musicians John Puentes and Scott McAvoy will perform from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Zack Fedor will take the hay rack stage from 1:30-5 p.m. for his first State Street Market.

Food trucks will be setup for market guests and picnic tables and blankets will be spread out for a safe and fun outdoor dining experience.

For more information, email the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at geneseo@geneseo.org.