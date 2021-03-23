State supreme court suspends QC attorney’s license

Burton Douglas Stephens Jr., a Rock Island attorney who was licensed in 1975, has been suspended for one year and until further order of the Illinois Supreme Court.

He “knowingly and dishonestly” mishandled a client’s security retainer funds and used the money before he earned it, court documents say.

Additionally, the court says he didn’t return unearned fees to the client, neglected a second client matter that resulted in the entry of a default judgment against the client, and failed to respond to requests for information and a subpoena to appear for a sworn statement.

His license has been suspended previously, official documents show.