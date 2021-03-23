State supreme court suspends QC attorney’s license

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burton Douglas Stephens Jr., a Rock Island attorney who was licensed in 1975, has been suspended for one year and until further order of the Illinois Supreme Court.

He “knowingly and dishonestly” mishandled a client’s security retainer funds and used the money before he earned it, court documents say.

Additionally, the court says he didn’t return unearned fees to the client, neglected a second client matter that resulted in the entry of a default judgment against the client, and failed to respond to requests for information and a subpoena to appear for a sworn statement.

His license has been suspended previously, official documents show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story