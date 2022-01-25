State treasurer: You may be among QC residents who have unclaimed money

In observance of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald has shared the newest report of Scott County residents who are in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

“This past year, there was a total of $49 million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt,” said Fitzgerald in a news release. “In Scott County alone, $2.6 million was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database.”

Under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the State by Nov. 1 each year. Assets reported to the state include un-cashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more.

“Each year after reporting season, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is filled with new assets waiting to be claimed,” said Fitzgerald. “In an effort to alert those in Scott County of their funds, my office has created a list of people and businesses with the top amounts of unclaimed property.” Here’s the list:

JANET M PETERS – $317,449.53

GEORGE WILLIAM CHARLESWORTH TRT DTD 5 7 – $216,256.50

STEPHEN L SCHALK – $211,501.50

KRISTOPHER J STALLMAN – $211,073.78

S W GRIBBLE TRUST $210,308.61 – CHARLES T BRADNEY – $160,661.38

WILMA C STURGEON 2008 REVOCABLE TRUST 1 – $153,090.66

JULIA D CHARLESWORTH TRUST – $135,842.00

TRUST OF GEORGE CHARLESWORTH – $120,285.15

CHARLESWORTH JULIA B – $107,350.62

TAMARA J WOLF – $90,023.99

12. YAJUAN LU $78,684.66

13. PHILIP W JENKINS – $77,242.60

14. PHILIP W JENKINS – $75,183.07

15. WILMA C STURGEON 2008 REVOCABLE TRUST 1 – $68,982.95

16. JOHN R STEELE – $65,857.04

17. BRUS SANDRA K – $64,994.57

18. GEORGE W CHARLESWORTH ESTATE – $62,798.02

19. ALICE R SNYDER SUBJECT TO DST TOD R – $62,400.00

20. CHARLESWORTH ESTATE OF GEORGE – $58,958.40

21. FOSTER JAMES H – $56,257.63

22. EVOY SANDRA L – $51,899.77

23. EXPRESSCLOSE.COM – $49,245.98

24. DESIGN BUILD K TRUSTEES – $46,620.10

25. QUAD CITIES SME CHP 23 – $44,346.83

Open 24/7 and at no cost, past and present Iowans can search their names here to locate any unclaimed property owed to them. For additional National Unclaimed Property Day festivities, join Fitzgerald on his Twitter and Facebook pages on Feb. 1 to catch the announcement of even more names. Visit here to learn more about unclaimed property and the program.