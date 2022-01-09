State trooper: 18-year-old with gun, marijuana in car led 100 mph chase

An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper says the suspect led a chase of more than 100 mph and law enforcement later found a gun with its serial numbers removed in the car.

Tavion Jefferson-Collins faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and eluding, as well as serious misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance – first offense; and possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense.

The arrest affidavit: The chase and what law enforcement found in the car

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Troper saw a red Chevrolet Impala headed west on Interstate 74 going over State Street in Bettendorf at a high rate of speed.

The trooper’s radar indicated a speed of 78 mph in a 55-mph work zone.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle exited for Kimberly Road, but the car did not stop and began to accelerate down the ramp toward Kimberly/Spruce Hills intersections.

The vehicle then went east on Spruce Hills at a speed of more than 80 mph in a 30 mph speed zone.

“(Jefferson-Colllins) continued to drive in a reckless manor; making unsafe passes, failing to obey traffic control devices, driving into the opposite lanes of traffic and driving at speeds in excess of 25 mph over the

limit,” the affidavit says. The driver then made it down to State Street and began driving the wrong way on a one way west toward I-74.

Jefferson-Collins then entered I-74 westbound and increased his speed at more than 100 mph while on I-74 and continued to eastbound Interstate 80. He continued at speeds of 100 mph until the driver rolled down his window and began making hand signs that he was pulling over.

Jefferson-Collins then was taken into custody. Two other occupants also were detained.

Law enforcement searched the car and found marijuana, possible cocaine, ecstasy and a .38-caliber revolver with the serial number removed.

“All evidence will be sent to the lab,” the affidavit says.

Jefferson-Collins was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on $33,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 18 in Scott County Court.