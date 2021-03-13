State trooper: Driver in high-speed chase on I-80 hit patrol car Friday night

A 38-year-old Davenport man was held in Scott County Jail on Saturday after officials say he led an Iowa State Trooper on a high-speed chase before hitting a patrol car.

Homer Christner faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with misdemeanor charges of two counts of driving while barred, two counts of interference with official acts – bodily injury, having no insurance, OWI – second offense, striking an unattended vehicle, having no insurance and having no registration.

An Iowa State Trooper attempted a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Friday for a blue Chevrolet truck with no plates headed east near Mile Marker 295 on Interstate 80, an arrest affidavit says.

When the trooper tried to pull over Christner, who was driving the truck, Christner fled the area with speeds upwards of 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Christner started driving around vehicles before exiting the interstate into the city limits of Davenport, the affidavit says.

Officers had to use “intentional contact” to stop Christner, whose truck spun afterward. He tried to get away by putting the vehicle into reverse and hit the rear passenger side of a patrol car.

Christner was blocked in by another squad car before he stopped.

He has no insurance, and his driver’s-license status is “barred – habitual offender” as of June 13, 2018 until June 11, 2021.

The cost of damage to the patrol car is more than $1,500 to repair.

Court proceedings for Christner, who was held on a $19,200 bond, are scheduled for Tuesday and again March 23.