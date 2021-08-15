State trooper: Suspect went 95 mph before rear-ending another car

A 23-year-old Davenport man faces a charge of felony eluding after a pursuit ended with a crash early Sunday.

Andrew Moreno was being held Sunday on $7,000 bond in Scott County Jail after an Iowa State Trooper arrested him.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Moreno was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue west on Interstate 74, traveling 87 mph in a 65 mph zone, an arrest affidavit says.

“Moreno failed to stop and increased his speed up to 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 80 westbound,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Moreno took Interstate 80 west to Interstate 280 eastbound, heading toward Illinois. “Moreno came to a stop on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge when he rear-ended another vehicle,” the trooper wrote.

Moreno, who faces a felony charge of eluding – speed 25 mph over limit – second or subsequent offense and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, is set to appear Aug. 25 in Scott County Court.