State will recognize Iowans age 100 or more

To recognize Iowans celebrating 100 years or more of life, the Iowa Department on Aging and the state’s Area Agencies on Aging invite the public to help identity centenarians in Iowa.

To assist the State of Iowa in recognizing centenarians, a centenarian recognition form can be found here. Centenarians and their loved ones can fill out the form and the information collected will be maintained in a secure database, a news release says.

A centenarian is any adult who will be 100 or older by Dec. 31, 2021, and whose primary residence is Iowa. Each centenarian turning 100 years old in 2021 will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

In addition, the Iowa Department on Aging will give all Iowans 100 and older the option to have a profile on its website. The department also will host a virtual event in the late fall/early winter, when all Iowans 100+ will be recognized and celebrated.

To ensure that a loved one can be recognized, forms should be completed by Aug. 30. For more information, contact Marissa Vance at marissa.patterson1@iowa.gov.