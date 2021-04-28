State’s Attorney: Officers justified in shooting death of DeShawn Tatum

UPDATE: The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has determined that officers were justified in using deadly force in the April 1 shooting death of DeShawn Tatum.

Tatum, 25, was shot six times.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the officers involved will not face charges.

“The evidence in this case shows that Tatum would not relent in his attempt to escape and that he fully intended to hurt the officers and/or force the officers to hurt him, making their decisions to use deadly force objectively reasonable,” Villarreal’s report stated. “The statements of Officers [Paul] Scully, [Jacob] Waddle, [Andrew] Lawler and [Zachary] Costas corroborate the conclusion that the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable.”

The Rock Island Police Department released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

On April 1, 2020 at approximately 6:19 p.m., Rock Island Police Officers located DeShawn L. Tatum, who was wanted on Federal firearms charges, along with multiple local warrants. Mr. Tatum was also a suspect in multiple other firearms related criminal cases and had recently posted a video on social media displaying a firearm and threatening police. When Officers Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas, Paul Scully and Jacob Waddle attempted to apprehend Mr. Tatum in the 1200 block of 31st Avenue he ran from officers and was seen holding a handgun. Officers pursued Mr. Tatum to a gas station at 2961 11th Street where he hijacked a car in the parking lot. As officers attempted to extract Mr. Tatum from the car, he put car into reverse and dragged Officers Waddle and Scully until it crashed into the gas station building. Officers Waddle, Scully and Lawler discharged their firearms at Mr. Tatum striking him several times and mortally wounding him. Officers Waddle, Scully and Costas sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

Chief of Police Jeffrey R. VenHuizen immediately requested the activation of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force to conduct an external investigation regarding the Officers’ use of deadly force. The findings of that investigation were turned over to the Rock Island State’s Attorney where it has subsequently been determined that each Officer’s actions were justifiable under state law.

A separate internal investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards regarding adherence to Departmental policies with respect to the use of deadly force. That investigation determined each Officer acted in accordance with departmental policies. The involved Officers were placed on restrictive duty status during the investigatory process. The Officers will subsequently be returning to active duty status.

