The Rock Island County State’s Attorney released a report on Friday, Sept. 15 on an East Moline officer-involved incident that resulted in the death of a Silvis man.

State’s Attorney Dora Villareal found that East Moline Police Officer Adam Zimmer was completely justified in his actions in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

East Moline Police received a report of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of 17th Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6. Officer Zimmer was searching the residential neighborhood to the south of this location when he encountered Louis Griffin, 62, of Silvis, near 19th Avenue and 5th Street. Griffin matched the description of a suspect provided by the reporting party to the burglary.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force (ITF) is activated whenever there’s an officer-involved incident that results in a death. The ITF consists of officers from the Illinois State Police and other local agencies—with the exception of officers from the agency involved.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 6, ITF officers arrived on scene at the intersection in East Moline and to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis to collect evidence and investigate Griffin’s death, which was ruled Sept. 6 due to “significant cardiac issues,” and no foul play was suspected.

An autopsy of Griffin was conducted later that same day at the Winnebago County Coroner’s office in Rockford by Dr. Mark Peters. The preliminary report showed no signs of obvious trauma or injury to the body, and found the death attributable to cardiac arrest and natural causes, according to Friday’s six-page report from the State’s Attorney’s office.

Griffin’s heart showed signs of aortic and mitral valve blockages with abnormal heart enlargement, the report said. Toxicology was sent to the laboratory and those results remain pending. A search warrant was issued to Genesis Hospital for Griffin’s medical records to determine whether he had any pre-existing conditions or prior medical trauma that could have contributed to his death.

Medical records were turned over to ITF and reviewed by the State’s Attorney. The records showed that Griffin was previously diagnosed with cardiovascular and endocrinal conditions. His death was diagnosed by Genesis as cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction.

On Sept. 6, 2023, State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal was notified that the ITF had been alerted to respond immediately to an in-custody death involving East Moline Police. The State’s Attorney was given a short briefing on the information known at the time.

State’s Attorney review

All reports, interviews, video footage and additional evidence was requested by the State’s Attorney’s Office from ITF in order to review the case in its entirety and determine whether there was any unlawful use of force that caused Griffin’s death.

The State’s Attorney determined that Officer Zimmer was justified in arresting and using force to apprehend Griffin. After reviewing the videos, evidence and records that were obtained by ITF, “it is reasonable to conclude that Griffin died of natural causes on 9/6/23,” the report (you can read it above) says.

“He was an older male who was overexerting himself while fleeing from a police car, on a bicycle. He was also found with suspected methamphetamine in his pocket and inside a backpack he was carrying, and glass pipes that showed signs of recent use,” the report says.

Griffin’s medical history also supports the conclusion that he died of natural causes, due to previous heart and other health conditions, combined with potential drug use and overexertion. The evidence in this case does not support filing any charges at this time.

The State’s Attorney will continue to review any additional information that is obtained or discovered regarding this incident, the report says. If any new or relevant evidence is discovered, the case will be reviewed for further consideration.

“Thank you to the Integrity Task Force, for their quick and diligent work in gathering the materials for this case and ensuring that all material information was ready for review,” the report concludes. “We also thank the East Moline Police Department for their cooperation and transparency. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of Louis Griffin.”