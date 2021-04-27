State’s attorney’s office: Footage related to DeShawn Tatum shooting will be released Wednesday

Video of a deadly police shooting in Rock Island is expected to be released Wednesday.

It’s the shooting that killed DeShawn Tatum.

A statement from the Rock Island County’s State’s Attorney’s Office did not specifically mention it would be body camera footage.

It only says “copies of the legal opinion and relevant footage will be available.”

The 25-year-old man was shot and killed by police earlier this month at the Chicken Shack, near 11th Street and 31st Avenue.

Prosecutors tell Local 4 News Tatum’s family has seen part of the body cam video.

