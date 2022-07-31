It’s hard not to notice a change in dynamics across the United States. Recent Supreme Court decisions on gun rights, immigration, and abortion highlight this shift.

We talked with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

An op-ed on the CNN website by Senior Political Analyst Ronald Brownstein takes an alarmist point of view with this headline: “Red states are building a nation within a nation.”

He argues Republican-controlled states are capitalizing on the court rulings to go on the offensive to implement policies that sway from the rest of the country.

However, it can’t be ignored that states controlled by Democrats are passing laws to try to counter the court’s rulings as well.

Are we headed in a direction where states will increasingly be more independent? Is it a weakening of federalism and a test of what it means to be the United States of America?

“I really, truly believe … the Founding Fathers set that up so we could have this continual conversation between the federal government and federal power and the state governments and state power,” Kaufmann said.

“The thing that I find troubling right now are the efforts on the part of some state legislatures – particularly, frankly, in Republican states – to push legislation and restrict voting rights,” Schwiebert said.

In the video, hear what else our panelists have to say.

