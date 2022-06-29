The John Deere Classic returns to the Quad Cities this week and that means thousands of fans will head to TPC Deere Run to watch some of the world’s best golfers compete. UnityPoint Health® – Trinity has been the official medical sponsor of the tournament for more than 30 years and encourages enthusiasts to take a few precautions to ensure they have a safe and fun experience. During the tournament, 18 team members from UnityPoint Health – Trinity, including nine emergency department physicians, volunteer to keep both John Deere Classic golfers and visitors safe. They respond to any type of injury that might occur, not just weather-related illnesses. Several medical tents staffed with volunteers are set up throughout the course, along with a medical trailer equipped to provide life-saving care in case of a serious medical issue. Medical crews also patrol the crowds, but visitors can ask any volunteer marshal along the course for help.

It’s important to be aware of the temperatures, since spending hours walking around the course can take its toll. “We recommend hydrating before heading out and that you continue to stay hydrated throughout the day,” says Adam Sowells, NREMT P, CCP, EMS Systems Coordinator, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Be mindful of what you eat and drink. Before heading out, eat smaller meals and avoid alcohol and caffeine.”

Fans heading to the tournament are encouraged to follow these precautions:

• Drink plenty of water.

• Take rest breaks when walking the course.

• Stay in the shade whenever possible.

• Wear light-colored, breathable clothes.

• Use sunscreen.

• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, such as nausea, dizziness, cramps or headache.

If you notice any of these signs, stop your activity right away, cool off and drink fluids. Injuries from trips and falls are also common occurrences that lead to medical assistance on the course. Fans are encouraged to pay attention when walking along the concrete and uneven areas of grass.