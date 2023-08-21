The Quad Cities is expecting to hit triple digits for temperatures this week. To stay safe during extreme heat, the Red Cross has tips to keep everyone comfortable.

1. Hot cars can become deadly quickly. The inside temperature of a vehicle can reach 120 degrees very fast. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle, no matter what.

2. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Stay away from drinks with caffeine or alcohol. They can make you more dehydrated.

3. Check on family, friends and neighbors who don’t have air conditioning, spend a great deal of time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat due to medications or medical issues.

4. Those who don’t have air conditioning can find relief during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters or malls. Many cities have opened cooling centers for the duration. To find cooling centers in Illinois, click here. To find cooling centers in Iowa, click here.

5. Avoid extreme temperature changes. Going in and out of heat or air conditioning can cause physical issues.

6. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Dark colors should be avoided because they absorb the sun’s rays.

7. Avoid strenuous exercise, slow down during activities or stay inside during the hottest part of the day.

8. Postpone outdoor games and activities.

9. Take breaks often and use a buddy system when working outdoors.

10. Check on animals regularly to ensure that they are experiencing stress from the heat. Animals should have plenty of cool water and shade.

Click here for more tips and information for staying cool.