The Quad Cities local organization STEAM on Wheels will hold a celebration for educators and educational staff on Friday, May 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.

“From working with teachers through our outreach program, we know how dedicated they are with their students and we want to give them a night where they’re the Shining Star,” said Sam McCullum, director/founder of STEAM on Wheels.

Amanda Hesse, volunteer coordinator of STEAM on Wheels, asks for help from the Quad Cities. “We’re looking for people to submit their favorite teachers from all across the Quad Cities. We want to make sure they’re getting the recognition they deserve,” she said.

As a part of their celebration, they’re asking for residents of the Quad Cities and surrounding areas to submit names of teachers who are Shining Stars of Education. Nominations can be submitted through their website until Sunday, May 7, here.

ABOUT STEAM ON WHEELS:

STEAM on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that operates with dedicated volunteers. All donations go straight into helping fund materials for classes and services.

Its mission is to empower future generations with hands-on experience and skill development by using new and emerging technologies that provide limitless possibilities for design and invention.

STEAM on Wheels is dedicated to introducing children to engaging subject matter that will one day encourage them to become inventors, scientists, innovators, and future leaders. “Many students are not able to find the opportunities they need to pursue further study in standard education – particularly outside of the usual pathways,” according to STEAM On Wheels. “At STEAM on Wheels, we hope to change the thinking of young people to open up greater possibilities and let them know how much power and influence they can cultivate through education and application of knowledge.”

In 2018, Sam McCullum moved into the STEAM on Wheels building on State Street. Through the years, STEAM on Wheels has grown with the help of volunteers into a passionate classroom for everyone to learn. STEAM on Wheels is currently located at the Family Museum in Bettendorf. Its 2023 summer programs will offer an assortment of virtual reality, 3D pens and printers, and more. To see the schedule, visit here.