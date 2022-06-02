Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is teaming up with Black Rocket, a national leader in tech education, to deliver virtual STEAM camps with more than 20 courses in coding, app design, video game creation, virtual reality, digital arts and more.

The five-day camps are open to kids ages 6 to 14 and run from June through August. Each camp offers a morning or afternoon session lasting three hours and is taught by experienced, live instructors. All camps are available online and provide a fun, engaging way for kids to jump-start their future in creative tech.

During each camp, students will study using Black Rocket’s six pillars of learning, including creativity, technology, make-it-yourself, peer learning, 21st-century skills and project-based activities. Most student-created games and computer-based projects created at the camps will be available to students at home through a secure Black Rocket website.

Courses include:

3D Game Design with Unity

Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game

Code Breakers

Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling

Inventor’s League – Prototyping for the Future!

JavaScript Developer Jam

Make Your First Video Game! Minecraft Modders

Minecraft Redstone Engineers

Python Programmers

ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs!

ROBLOX Makers

Video Game Animation

YouTube Content Creators

YouTube FX Masters

Minecraft Designers

These virtual STEAM camps are a fun way for kids to learn new skills and keep their minds active using their imagination and creativity during the summer. The cost for each camp is $169 and parents can register here. Email eiccinfo@eicc.edu or call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 with questions.