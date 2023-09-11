Think you have what it takes to play professional football? Want to see which of your friends really is good with the pigskin? Find out by trying out for the Quad City Steamwheelers!

The Steamwheelers are holding open tryouts for the 2024 season on October 14 at the TBK Bett Plex Indoor Field, 4850 Competition Drive in Bettendorf. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and tryouts start at 10 a.m.

Anyone interested in trying out should register here. Players can list any professional and college experience they have, as well as career statistics and accomplishments. For more information, call the Steamwheelers’ office at (309) 517-2019 or email James Macklin at steamwheelers.jamesmacklin@gmail.com.