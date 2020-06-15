Steel Dam takes two lives, DNR says there are no plans for a permanent barrier

The two people who died after Sunday’s accident are 21-year-old Alondra Acosta and 16-year-old

Alexander Ravelingeen, both of Kewanee. They were in a boat that lost power and floated over the steel dam between Milan and Rock Island.

Two other people were rescued and survived. Two years ago a 5 year old girl died when her family’s boat went over the same dam. Since then there’s been much discussion about building a permanent barrier to keep boats from going over.

Public Works director Mike Bartells tells Local 4 News unless the water is below nine and a half feet, it’s not safe for his crews to go into the water to install it. Right now, river is at about 10 feet. When the water is high, it can cover the dam, and boaters can’t see it. Since the death of Maci Jade Chavez in 2018 there have been talks to put up a permanent, more visible barrier. Bartells says that would be up to the Illinois department of natural resources, but Sergeant Tony Petreikis with the DNR says he’s not aware of any permanent solutions being in the works.

That aside, Petreikis says that specific area is very difficult for first responders to get to.

“If somebody gets stuck there you know as an emergency responder you feel helpless because you can’t necessarily risk another officer or somebody’s life to try and get to them because there’s no good way to get to a person that’s stuck in the wash.”

There are warning signs along the Rock River to alert boaters.