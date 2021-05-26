Steel Panther brings Heavy Metal Rules Tour to the Rust Belt

Steel Panther is making a stop at the Rust Belt on Saturday, July 10 as part of its Heavy Metal Rules Tour.

Tickets for the show are $39 for the Panther Pit and $29 for General Admission and can be purchased here.

The Los Angeles band is known as one of the best live bands performing today and consists of lead singer Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, bass guitarist Lexxi Foxx, and drummer Stix Zadinia.

Formed in 2000, Steel Panther has “established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.”

Get your party shoes on and get ready for the greatest concert you will hear about today. This is Steel Panther live and out of our cage in Los Angeles. You’re welcome America!! Unfortunately, the local government has informed us that it is totally ILLEGAL to attend this concert naked. They blamed Covid; so please STILL wear a mask when you’re around strangers!” Steel Panther

The band has released four full-length albums, toured the world, earned platinum-level YouTube status and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now and FOX NFL Sunday.

For more information about Steel Panther, visit their website, Facebook page, or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

The Rust Belt is located 533 12th Avenue in East Moline.