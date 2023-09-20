Steel Panther is bringing their version of cheer to the Rust Belt this holiday season.

The On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 kicks off a 12 city tour this December in Cleveland before making its way to the Rust Belt in East Moline on December 3. The band is touring in support of their latest album, “On the Prowl” and Seattle rockers Moon Fever are the opening act. After the North American leg of the tour, they’ll play dates throughout South America.

Sporting big hair (wigs) and plenty of leather, singer Ralph Saenz (“Michael Starr”), drummer Darren Leader (“Stix Zadinia”), bassist Travis Haley (“Lexxi Foxxx”) and guitarist Russ Parrish (“Satchel”) have been bringing crowds to their feet worldwide for years. They signed with Universal Republic in 2008 and released “Feel the Steel” in 2009. They released their first concert LP, “Live from Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage,” along with their first full length feature film, which blended comedic antics with a glam-folk garage concert.

