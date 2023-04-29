Civil War Days are returning to Bishop Hill!

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting the 2023 Civil War Days on May 6 and

May 7 to honor Bishop Hill’s very own Company D, IL 57th Volunteer Infantry. Step back in time to experience Union and Confederate encampments in the village park with programs throughout the day, including an artillery demonstration, a speech by General U.S. Grant, vintage baseball games, Civil War song concerts, a Civil War era Ball and battles. The civilian encampment and sutler area, which will include a tin-type photographer and an old-fashioned sarsaparilla vendor, will be located by the Steeple Building Museum, and a Special Company D exhibit will be on display at the Steeple Building Museum.

(Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

(Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

Long Nine (Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

Medical demonstration (Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

“U.S. Grant” Dan Haughey (Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

All programs are free and open to the public. The Bishop Hill Heritage Association Civil War Days are Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. For more information, click here.

Bishop Hill Historic District Map (Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

For a larger map, click here.