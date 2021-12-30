Step back in time to learn about Battle of Rock Island Rapids

Military and history buffs are invited to learn about the Battle of the Rock Island Rapids at the Rock Island Public Library.

In celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Rock Island Arsenal, learn about its history from Army Sustainment Command historians. The series kicks off with a presentation on the Battle of the Rock Island Rapids. The experts will be discussing the War of 1812 and the local conflicts that broke out during the war on the Mississippi River.

“History of the Rock Island Arsenal – The Battle of the Rock Island Rapids” is Wednesday, January 12, 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Public Library, located at 401 19th Street, Rock Island. For more information, click here.