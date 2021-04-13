Stepfather pleads not guilty to death of 15-year-old disabled son

There was a court appearance Tuesday by the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who Moline Police say died of physical neglect.

Justin Keim is charged with criminal abuse.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing and asked for a jury trial.

Jennifer Keim is charged with first-degree murder.

The 34-year-old is the boy’s mother.

Moline Police got a report in November about the severely disabled boy being taken to the hospital, and he eventually died.

Doctors told investigators he was “extremely dehydrated with severe open wounds.”

Jennifer Keim is in the Rock Island County Jail on $2 million bond.