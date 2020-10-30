Sterilite announces major expansion in 2021

Sterilite Corporation on Friday announced a major production expansion at its new northwest Davenport facility on Slopertown Road.

Sterilite will install new machinery and equipment to double its production capacity early in 2021. The growth in operations will create more than 100 new jobs in maintenance, production and shipping roles.

“Sterilite is proud of our team of over 350 employees who have successfully ramped up initial production in Davenport,” said Richard Klim, plant manager. “We are excited to enter the next phase of our growth and to provide additional opportunities for people in our community.”

“We have built our most technologically advanced facility to date. We use state-of-the-art computer-controlled plastic injection molding machinery with extensive robotics and downstream automation,” he said. “Our plant is clean, well-organized and a pleasant place to work.”

Lori Bassow, human resources manager, said in more than 40 years, Sterilite has never had a layoff .

The 2.4 million-square-foot plant was constructed in 2017 and started production in early 2018

To see available jobs and to apply, click on the Careers link at www.sterilite.com. Among the positions are maintenance technicians, skilled trades and plastic injection molding supervisors.

Sterilite products, such as storage bins, laundry baskets and waste containers, are sold at large retailers such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot.