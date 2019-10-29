Sterling and Rock Falls moving official Trick or Treating times to Saturday due to potential snow

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Weather forecasters are predicting snowfall Wednesday evening into Thursday which prompted two communities in the Sauk Valley to move the official Trick or Treat times to Saturday, November 2nd. In a statement released by the Rock Falls Police Department via Facebook, the new times are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The department then wrote the following in a status alerting the public the decision was made for safety precautions giving the weather forecast.

“The decision to move the official Trick or Treat hours to Saturday was made for several reasons,” the Facebook post read. “Yes, we understand there is going to be inconvenience caused. However, the Police Department and Mayor in both cities felt that based on the potential for snow and winds during the evening hours it would be safest to postpone the event. This decision was based on the weather forecasts available this (Tuesday) morning. We know the forecast may ultimately change, but if the decision were to be put off until tomorrow or Thursday, there may have been insufficient time to proper notifications.

Some organizations may still be offering indoor Trick or Treat festivities on Thursday night.

The forecast for Saturday is not great either, so the hours are being shortened to 4:00 – 6:00pm to avoid the potential low wind chills after dark.

Again, this decision was not made lightly and was made with the safety and well-being of the children in the communities.”

The exact accumulations of snow are unknown right now as weather models are varying between 1-3 inches of snow and some suggest locally higher amounts. Currently, the weather system has prompted Winter Storm Warnings around Denver, Colorado, and Winter Weather Advisories stretching into Northern Missouri.