The Sterling Police Department reminds residents of the City that National Night Out is Tuesday, August 2. The evening is an annual, nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood fellowship to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live. National Night Out enriches the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.

To mark the event this year, the City of Sterling is asking its residents to turn on their porchlights from 6-10 p.m. The glow of a porchlight in conjunction with National Night Out symbolizes a message shared by both community and law-enforcement – “Crime is not welcome here!”