Sterling community mourns loss of 17-year-old

The Sterling Community is mourning after the death of a 17-year-old boy. Amarion Green died in an accident early Sunday.

It happened near Rock Falls where he lost control, hit a utility pole and the car flipped into a creek.

Now, the community is sharing memories of a classmate, coworker and friend – Amarion Green.

“We were just best friends family pretty much I consider him my blood family,” said Romello Payton, Green’s childhood friend. “It’s my brother I did everything with him, he did everything for me, he was like a guardian angel.”

“Amazing, he was always there for me no matter what I was going through,” said Trinity Winchell, Green’s girlfriend of 5 years. “He’s just really supportive.”

His contagious energy was one thing people kept bringing up.

“His smile never left his face. He was always smiling, so contagious, and he could just always you know make you feel better no matter who was around he left an impact on everyone,” Winchell said.

“He touched a lot of people just by smiling at him, maybe cracking a joke. Hearing his laugh, just his presence you know when he’s there,” said D’Angelo Young, Green’s teammate.

“Very funny, there was a joke every second, that’s what he was he liked to smile and laugh pretty much. Wanted everyone else to laugh,” Payton said.

And everyone has their own favorite memories with him.

“He made me feel like this job was fun and it was a place I wanted to come to just because he was working,” said Lucas Sotelo, Green’s movie theater co-worker.

“We always had to go to breakfast in the morning 7:30 at school, he always begged me for my juice,” Young said.

“Every time I was with him I mean, it was always a good time, we were always laughing and he slept a lot when we hung out and we would always you know go to Walmart mess around and he’d sing to me in the car and just stuff like that,” Winchell said.

Memories they will never forget.