A Sterling man was thrown from a vehicle in a crash early Friday, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

About 12:30 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to Galt Road and West Lincolnway in rural Sterling for a single vehicle roll-over crash with injury, the release says.

The initial crash investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north on Galt Road, crossed into the southbound lane and drove onto the west shoulder near the intersection of Galt Road and West Lincolnway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle continued north in the west ditch, went airborne, and ultimately rolled over before it came rest in a farm field, the release says.

The driver, 44-year-old Tony Terlizzi, of Sterling, was thrown from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to CGH Hospital in Sterling, “with suspected severe injuries,” the release says.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, and Slim-n-Hanks towing.