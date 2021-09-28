Sterling fire victims’ names released

Police and fire departments rushed to the scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue in Sterling just after 3:00 a.m. Monday, where one resident was hurt and one died from injuries from the fire.

Terry Aurand, 58, one of the homeowners, was able to escape the home on her own. She was taken to CGH Medical Center and later transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL, where she remains in guarded condition. Timothy Aurand, 71, the other resident, was taken by firefighters and transferred to CGH Medical Center. He was flown to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, where he later died from his injuries.

The Sterling Fire and Police Departments were assisted by the Rock Falls Fire and Police Departments, Dixon City and Rural Fire Departments, Milledgeville Fire Department, Polo Fire Department, Prophetstown Fire Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Sterling Fire Department and Sterling Police Department.