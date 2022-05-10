Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Matt Perez joined firefighters Tuesday to honor and remember four fallen firefighters — including one from Sterling — at the 29th-annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Governor and Fire Marshal also honored firefighters who went above and beyond on the job, displaying courage, pride and honor while protecting communities across the state.

“This memorial is dedicated to the firefighters of Illinois, who have given their lives in the line of duty, and to those firefighters who heroically lead with courage, pride, and honor,” Gov. Pritzker said in a Tuesday release. “Michael, MaShawn, Medhi, and Garrett will live on in our memories, in the lives of those they’ve saved, and in the hearts of those they’ve touched. May their memories be a blessing.”

Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, 38, died while responding to a house fire in rural Rock Falls, after serving the Sterling Fire Department since October 2012.

Lt. Garrett E. Ramos, 38, of the Sterling Fire Department, was killed in the line of duty in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. He was responding to a fire at 11:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 10031 Ridge Road, rural Rock Falls. While Lt. Ramos was inside fighting the house fire, the door collapsed beneath him, necessitating a rescue operation. His funeral was held on Dec. 9.

“Today at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, we honored four of our bravest brothers who gave their lives in service to the people of Illinois,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “We will be forever grateful for their courage and ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties. They put the lives of others ahead of their own, which is our highest calling. I also want to personally thank every firefighter who was recognized today for their bravery in the line of duty during the Medal of Honor Ceremony. Illinois is home to a fire service that is second to none.”

Loved ones of the fallen firefighters were presented with the “Death Duty Gold Badge” by the Fire Marshal during the ceremony. In addition to Lt. Ramos, this year’s honorees include:

Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering of the Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter MaShawn Plummer of the Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District

“As firefighters, our members took an oath to protect the citizens and property of the various communities across Illinois. Each one of us take that oath very seriously,” said Chuck Sullivan, President of Associated Fire Firefighters of Illinois. “Today we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We will never ever forget them or their families.

“We also honor those whose actions went above and beyond the call of duty,” he said. While they will all say they were “Just doing their job” we all know it takes courage, guts and determination to do this job. The Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI) proudly stands with our brothers, sisters and their families on this day, and every day.”

Additionally, one firefighter was awarded the Medal of Honor — Lieutenant Brian Kulaga of the Cicero Fire Department.

This is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk.

Seven firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. The award is given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty. Recipients included three others from Sterling — Lieutenant Adrian Avelar, and Firefighters Lucas Pfister and Jeff Kimpel.

Garrett Ramos with his wife Brittney, and daughters Ruthie and Kepa.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by the best friend of Lt. Ramos’s wife, Brittney, for his family (including two young daughters) raised $23,150.

Fifteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to their fellow Illinoisans. They included two from Galesburg — Capt. James Pendergast and Firefighter Kyle Harms, and from Sterling — Lt. Ramos and Firefighter Nick Hammer.