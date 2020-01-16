Sterling High School to host Northwest Illinois Education Job Fair in February

Sterling Public Schools is hosting the Northwest Illinois Education Job Fair on Saturday, February 29 for any potential candidates interested in working in a school system, or any school districts interested in attending and being represented.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Sterling High School, located at 1608 4th Avenue. Doors will open at 8 a.m. The event is free of charge, but pre-registration is required for potential candidates and employers.

Representatives from many school districts in Northwest Illinois will be available to speak with those interested in the following positions:

  • Teachers
  • Teacher assistants
  • Substitute teachers
  • Administrators
  • Counselors
  • Social workers
  • Speech-language pathologists
  • Bus drivers
  • Cooks
  • Custodians

For more information about the Northwest Illinois Education Job Fair, email Sterling Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sara Dail or call Sterling Public Schools directly at 815-626-5050.

