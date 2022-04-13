A Sterling lawyer has been appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court e-Business Policy Advisory Board.

Joining the Board headed by the newly-appointed Chair of the Board, Seventeenth Circuit Judge Eugene G. Doherty, Sterling attorney Trent Bush joins the roster of 21 serving on the e-Business Policy Advisory Board. According to the website for the Law Offices of Ward, Murray, Pace & Johnson, P.C., Bush was one of two private practicing attorneys appointed to the Board when it was created in 2014. Additionally, Bush has also served on the Illinois Supreme Court’s Special Committee on E-Business, the Illinois Supreme Court’s Website Task Force and the Illinois Supreme Court Remote Proceedings Task Force, along with multiple area organizations.

Attorney Trent Bush (photo: Illinois Supreme Court)

Bush earned his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, and undergraduate degree from Central College, Pella, Iowa. Bush was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1999 and was admitted to the United States District Courts for the Northern and Central Districts of Illinois and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Illinois State, Whiteside County, and Lee County bar associations and has served on the Illinois State Bar Association’s Committee on Legal Technology since 2002. Bush has also been a speaker at continuing legal education seminars on legal technology topics.

Along with Bush and Doherty, additional members of the Board include the following, effective immediately:

Third Circuit Judge David A. Hylla (ret.), Madison County

Judge Katherine Gorman, Peoria

Judge Thaddeus Wilson, Chicago

Ogle County Circuit Clerk Kimberly Stahl, Oregon

Lake County Trial Court Administrator Todd Schroeder, Waukegan

Attorney Aaron Brooks, Naperville

Illinois Legal Aid Online Executive Director Terri Ross, Chicago

4th Appellate District Clerk Carla Bender, Springfield

Cook County Executive Clerk of Court Operations Carmen Navarro-Gercone, Chicago

SIU School of Law Dean Camille Davidson, Carbondale

Appellate Lawyer’s Association President Scott Howie, Chicago

Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism Counsel Mark Palmer, Champaign

1st Appellate District Justice Mathias Delort, Chicago

McHenry County Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe, Woodstock

22nd Circuit Chief Judge James Cowlin, Woodstock

4th Circuit Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow, Shelbyville

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Executive Director Clarissa Gaff, East St. Louis

Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, Waterloo

Cook County Courts Director of Information Services Mike Carroll, Chicago

According to a release:

Created in November 2014, the Board is charged with providing recommendations, advice and guidance to the Supreme Court and Administrative Office regarding implementation of eBusiness applications and data exchanges in the Illinois circuit courts. Among its achievements has been the recommendation and assistance implementing mandatory statewide electronic filing in Illinois civil court cases. Illinois Supreme Court

For more information on the Illinois Supreme Court e-Business Policy Advisory Board, click here.