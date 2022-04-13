A Sterling lawyer has been appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court e-Business Policy Advisory Board.
Joining the Board headed by the newly-appointed Chair of the Board, Seventeenth Circuit Judge Eugene G. Doherty, Sterling attorney Trent Bush joins the roster of 21 serving on the e-Business Policy Advisory Board. According to the website for the Law Offices of Ward, Murray, Pace & Johnson, P.C., Bush was one of two private practicing attorneys appointed to the Board when it was created in 2014. Additionally, Bush has also served on the Illinois Supreme Court’s Special Committee on E-Business, the Illinois Supreme Court’s Website Task Force and the Illinois Supreme Court Remote Proceedings Task Force, along with multiple area organizations.
Bush earned his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, and undergraduate degree from Central College, Pella, Iowa. Bush was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1999 and was admitted to the United States District Courts for the Northern and Central Districts of Illinois and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Illinois State, Whiteside County, and Lee County bar associations and has served on the Illinois State Bar Association’s Committee on Legal Technology since 2002. Bush has also been a speaker at continuing legal education seminars on legal technology topics.
Along with Bush and Doherty, additional members of the Board include the following, effective immediately:
- Third Circuit Judge David A. Hylla (ret.), Madison County
- Judge Katherine Gorman, Peoria
- Judge Thaddeus Wilson, Chicago
- Ogle County Circuit Clerk Kimberly Stahl, Oregon
- Lake County Trial Court Administrator Todd Schroeder, Waukegan
- Attorney Aaron Brooks, Naperville
- Illinois Legal Aid Online Executive Director Terri Ross, Chicago
- 4th Appellate District Clerk Carla Bender, Springfield
- Cook County Executive Clerk of Court Operations Carmen Navarro-Gercone, Chicago
- SIU School of Law Dean Camille Davidson, Carbondale
- Appellate Lawyer’s Association President Scott Howie, Chicago
- Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism Counsel Mark Palmer, Champaign
- 1st Appellate District Justice Mathias Delort, Chicago
- McHenry County Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe, Woodstock
- 22nd Circuit Chief Judge James Cowlin, Woodstock
- 4th Circuit Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow, Shelbyville
- Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Executive Director Clarissa Gaff, East St. Louis
- Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, Waterloo
- Cook County Courts Director of Information Services Mike Carroll, Chicago
According to a release:
Created in November 2014, the Board is charged with providing recommendations, advice and guidance to the Supreme Court and Administrative Office regarding implementation of eBusiness applications and data exchanges in the Illinois circuit courts. Among its achievements has been the recommendation and assistance implementing mandatory statewide electronic filing in Illinois civil court cases.Illinois Supreme Court
For more information on the Illinois Supreme Court e-Business Policy Advisory Board, click here.