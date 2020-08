A Sterling man was arrested on Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender.

James D. Rucker, 61, of Sterling, had failed to register within 90 days of his most recent registration date with the Sterling Police Department.

Rucker also had a Whiteside County failure to appear arrest warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Rucker is currently in the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.