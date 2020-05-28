1  of  5
Sterling man arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse

Local News
Gregg A. Gallentine, 51, of Sterling, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested Gregg A. Gallentine, 51, of Sterling, for six counts of predatory sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation started to investigate Gallentine in April of 2020 after receiving information he had allegedly committed predatory criminal sexual assault. The evidence gathered during the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Gallentine for the counts of sexual assault and abuse.

Gallentine was arrested without incident on May 28. He is currently being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond set at $150,000.

