A Sterling man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

lllinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Joshua Robbins, 49, of Sterling April 21 for three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a Class 2 felony. ISP DCI Investigators and officials from the Whiteside County Sherriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Robbin’s residence in the 15000 block of Willow Court, following an investigation involving child pornography. During the investigation and warrant execution, DCI investigators secured evidence to support Robbins’s arrest.

Joshua Robbins (photo: Illinois State Police)

Robbins is currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The investigation

remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated by the Illinois State

Police at this time.