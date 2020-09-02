Sterling man arrested for possession of child pornography

Sterling Police arrested Jonas M. Gragert, 34, of Sterling, on five counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

Police started to investigate Gragert on August 21 after they were informed that he was in possession of videos and pictures of children involved in sexual conduct with adults. A search warrant was obtained for Gragert’s home as a result of the investigation.

Early Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., the Sterling Police, along with Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crime Bureau, served the warrant and found Gragert in possession of the reported child pornography.

None of the minors in the videos and photos are believed to be from the area, however the investigation is ongoing to identify the victims.

Gragert was arrested and taken to the Whiteside County Jail.