Sterling man arrested for reckless driving, eluding police, and warrant for sexual assault

Tyson L. Hall, 20, of Sterling, Illinois.

On June 12 just after 2pm, the Sterling Police responded to the area of 4th Avenue and East Lefevre Road after receiving numerous calls of a reckless driver.

After trying to elude the police, Tyson L. Hall, 20, of Sterling, was eventually arrested in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Hall was charged with the following:

  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless conduct
  • Aggravated fleeing and eluding
  • Criminal trespass to land
  • Four counts of disobeying a stop sign
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle
  • resisting a peace officer
  • Lee County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault

Hall was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bail.

No one was injured during the incident.

