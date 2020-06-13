Sterling man arrested for reckless driving, eluding police, and warrant for sexual assault

On June 12 just after 2pm, the Sterling Police responded to the area of 4th Avenue and East Lefevre Road after receiving numerous calls of a reckless driver.

After trying to elude the police, Tyson L. Hall, 20, of Sterling, was eventually arrested in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Hall was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Reckless conduct

Aggravated fleeing and eluding

Criminal trespass to land

Four counts of disobeying a stop sign

Operating an uninsured vehicle

resisting a peace officer

Lee County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault

Hall was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bail.

No one was injured during the incident.