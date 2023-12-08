The Sterling Police Department on Thursday arrested Dayton J. Hicks, 28, of Sterling, in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue, Sterling on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Dayton J. Hicks

Hicks was wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on Nov. 9, 2023, in the 800 block of East 5th Street, Sterling, Whiteside County, according to a Sterling Police press release. The Sterling Police Department was assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Falls Police Department, and the Illinois State Police. The warrant was a no-bond warrant and Hicks was taken to Whiteside County Jail.

On Nov. 9, 2023, at approximately 6:52 a.m., Sterling Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block East 5th Street for a report of gun shots. Upon arrival in the area officers found vehicles that had been struck by bullets. No other damage was found and no one was injured.