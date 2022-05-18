The Sterling Police Department has arrested Jordan J. Van Meter, 26, of Sterling, for residential burglary, theft over $500, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without requisite firearms owner identification card, and possession of firearm ammunition without requisite firearms owner identification card.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, officers from the Sterling Police Department and the Twin City Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1500 Block of 3rd Avenue in Sterling, police said.

During the search, officers recovered several items, which were allegedly stolen from another Sterling residence on Feb. 16, 2022. Van Meter was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

Jordan Van Meter (Sterling Police Department)

Anyone with additional information about this burglary or other crimes in Sterling is encouraged to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.