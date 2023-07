A Sterling man is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $10,000.

Sterling Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of East Fourth Street at about 7:15 p.m. last night. Anton L. Williams, age 35 of Sterling, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $10,000. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail to await arraignment.