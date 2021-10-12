Sterling man arrested Tuesday for sexual assault of female juvenile

Christopher J. Sprague was arrested Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Sterling Police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old man on a charge of sexual assault of a juvenile.

Christopher J. Sprague, 46, of Sterling, was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant for criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony). He was arrested on Tuesday without incident at the Sterling Police Department.

An investigation was launched in July of 2021, when Sprague is alleged to have had contact of a sexual nature with a female juvenile, who at the time of the incident was under 18 years of age. Sprague was taken to the Whiteside County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to police.

The Sterling Police were assisted by the Whiteside County State’s Attorney Office in the investigation.

