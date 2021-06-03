Sterling man charged with domestic battery

Miguel A. Diaz, 35, of Sterling, Illinois.

On Wednesday, the Sterling Police Department charged Miguel A. Diaz, 35, of Sterling with one count of aggravated domestic battery due to strangulation (class 4 felony) and one count of domestic battery (class 4 felony due to prior domestic battery charge).

The charges stem from a lengthy investigation of allegations on child abuse and domestic battery.

The Whiteside County States Attorney’s Office assisted in determining the charges against Diaz.

Diaz was issued a notice to appear and is awaiting a court date on June 23.

