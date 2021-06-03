Sterling man charged with domestic battery

On Wednesday, the Sterling Police Department charged Miguel A. Diaz, 35, of Sterling with one count of aggravated domestic battery due to strangulation (class 4 felony) and one count of domestic battery (class 4 felony due to prior domestic battery charge).

The charges stem from a lengthy investigation of allegations on child abuse and domestic battery.

The Whiteside County States Attorney’s Office assisted in determining the charges against Diaz.

Diaz was issued a notice to appear and is awaiting a court date on June 23.