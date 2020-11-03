Sterling man charged with DUI after driving wrong way on interstate, crashing

A Sterling man was charged with driving under the influence after driving the wrong way on Interstate 88 and crashing in the early morning on Monday.

According to the Illinois State Police, around 12:30 a.m., Stephen C. Sutton, 30, of Sterling, was driving his 2018 black Nissan eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 near mile marker 35.

Sutton swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and left the roadway, going through a ditch and striking a row of trees. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sutton was charged with the following: