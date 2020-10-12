Sterling man held on meth charges

​A Sterling man faces multiple felony charges after a Saturday drug investigation by Dixon (Illinois) Police, a press release says.

Richard D. Rausch II, 49, faces charges of:

  •  Unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony
  • unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony
  • unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony
  • unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
  • possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor
  • driving while license suspended, a Class A misdemeanor

Rausch was being held Sunday in Lee County Jail.

