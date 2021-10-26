Sterling man released from jail after Monday fatal shooting

Deandre D. Abner of Sterling was in an altercation Monday, in which he fatally shot an acquaintance, Alfred G. Lee, 48, of Sterling.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry A. Costello announced Tuesday that the man believed to be responsible for a Monday fatal shooting in a Sterling residence has been released from jail.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, preliminary reports suggest that Deandre D. Abner, 29, of Sterling, may have acted in self-defense after the man — Alfred G. Lee, 48, of Sterling — made entry to his home in the 900 block of West 4th Street in Sterling.

During the investigation, it was learned that the two men were acquaintances and there were was an altercation between the two Monday inside the residence. Abner fired a handgun once, striking Lee, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Abner was detained at the scene, and at 5:30 p.m. Monday, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. He was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.

The State’s Attorney announced Tuesday that Abner was later released without charges at this time. The investigation is not complete at this time. “As the investigation proceeds, the evidence shall be reviewed, on an ongoing basis, to make a final charging decision,” Costello said in a Tuesday release.

Investigators believe this to have been an isolated incident, and there is no evidence of any threat to the general public, he said. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640.