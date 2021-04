The Sterling Municipal Band will hold its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

Guest artist for the evening will be Dr. Mark Ponzo, professor emeritus, trumpet, from NIU.

In-person attendance will be limited for the free event. Reservations are required at https://forms.gle/a2DfdAJ3zQ2zTpFT6

The performance will be live-streamed Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/SMB.STERLING.IL/