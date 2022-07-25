The Sterling Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy. Sessions will begin on September 13 and will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. The six-session academy will take an informative look at modern day policing practices at the Sterling Police Department and will cover these topics:

Department Structure

Support Services

How Officers are Hired

Officer’s Equipment, Duties, Assignments and Calls

Traffic and DUI Enforcement

Crime Scene Investigations

This free program is offered to residents and is an example of community policing efforts by the Sterling Police Department. Space is limited, so anyone interested in applying to attend the Citizen’s Policy Academy should contact Community Service Officer Tekla Martin at 815-632-6613 or at tmartin@sterling-il.gov. The deadline to apply is August 31st.