Sterling Police asks for public’s help with solving furniture store robbery

The Sterling Police Department is asking for the public’s help with solving a robbery at a furniture store.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sterling Police responded to Sterling Furniture at 3606 East Lincolnway for a reported robbery.

According to police, the business was entered sometime in the early morning and several items were stolen.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Detective Maggie Ellmaker with the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6606, or your local law enforcement authorities.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867.