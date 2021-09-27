Sterling police called to incident involving gunshot wound Monday morning

Sterling police were called to the 200 block of 12th Avenue Monday at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. According to a police report, officers found an 18-year-old man who suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to CGH Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

No further information has been released. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation by the Sterling Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Services.